A teenager was burned alive in a barn in the village of Oak Grove near Moscow, informs Telegram channel “MK: breaking news”.

According to the source, the 14-year-old boy was locked in the barn by his friends. So the guys wanted to play a joke on a friend. They nailed the door and left. At this time, a fire started in the barn for an unknown reason. The locked student could not get out of the room and died. The cause of the fire is being established.

Moslent does not yet have official confirmation of the information.

