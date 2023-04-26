French police have arrested a teenager after the body of a five-year-old girl was found.
A source said today, Wednesday, that the mother reported missing her daughter yesterday, Tuesday, after she disappeared while she was playing outside her home in the town of Ramerveller, which has a population of 5,000.
The police found the girl’s body in a garbage bag in an apartment, 200 meters from the family’s home.
According to the source, the 15-year-old boy had been involved in crimes before, and he asked the police himself to report the body.
The incident caused great shock in the small town.
The mayor of the town, Jean-Pierre Michel, said: “What happened is tragic. There are no words to describe it, it’s horrible.

