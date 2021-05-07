Legal Counsel Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif warned against family neglect in raising and guiding children and making them aware of the dangers of blind imitation of all the lies and allegations propagated on social networking sites.

In yesterday’s episode of “In Our Life, a Story” program, which is shown on the platforms of “Emirates Today”, Al Sharif reviewed the story of a 16-year-old girl who reached a stage of depression and collapse due to her lack of success in the field of “social media” and the lack of her followers, so she made an attempt. suicide.

Her mother says that her daughter was distinguished in education and beauty, and she planned to study at a prestigious university, adding that she was looking forward to being a “fashionista” and her life began to change and neglected her studies and what matters to her family, and worse than that, she hated herself and compared her age with the age of every celebrity she saw. On the «social media», and began to see that her body is not proportional and her hair is not beautiful, and that she needs to plump her lips.

The mother continues that one day she went up to the girl’s lap and found her lying on the ground due to swallowing a large amount of painkilling pills, which led to her loss of consciousness, as she tried to commit suicide because she could not get followers as she had hoped.

For his part, the legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, warned against the children imitating everything they see on social media and celebrities, because they are people who are not real, but are embellished and appear in a complex image manufactured to brainwash many.

Al-Sharif warned that from the legal point of view, attempting suicide is a sinful crime and punishable by Article 335 of the Federal Penal Code, after its amendment, and the penalty for which is imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding five thousand dirhams or with both, and the court may place it in a therapeutic shelter Instead of being sentenced to punishment.





