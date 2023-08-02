The Dubai Public Prosecution referred a 17-year-old to the Juvenile Court on charges of stealing a motorcycle belonging to a delivery company and setting it on fire, along with another accused who was referred to the Misdemeanor Court.

Regarding the details of the incident, Assistant Chief Prosecutor Bashir Issa Al-Hammadi said that the bike driver stopped it in one of the areas, leaving the key with it.

She added that the delivery man was surprised after he left that the bike had disappeared, so he informed the security authorities, who responded immediately and concluded that there was another report of a motorcycle burning near the theft site.

In conformity with the two reports, the security efforts resulted in identifying and arresting the two suspects, and they admitted in the Public Prosecution investigations that they had stolen the bicycle parked in front of the stabbing, and roamed with it in a nearby area.

Al-Hammadi indicated that in light of the fact that the youngest accused was a juvenile, the court ordered that he be placed under judicial probation by the social department, and the social researcher concluded in her report that he was placed under follow-up and observation for several months, until his behavioral and personal stability was confirmed, and his awareness of the consequences of the crime he was involved in. and the importance of adhering to the law and avoiding delinquent practices.

She explained that the report of the social researcher concluded that the accused juvenile benefited from the experience he went through, as the incident left a deep impact on him, and he became close to his family and accepted advice and guidance. similar,

After examining the incident, and the report of the social researcher, the juvenile court decided to replace the judicial probation measure with the measure of handing him over to his guardian.

For its part, the Dubai Public Prosecution appealed to parents to monitor their children’s behavior and to educate them about the seriousness of delinquency and illegal practices.