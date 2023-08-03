The Public Prosecution Office in Dubai referred a teenager to the Juvenile Court on charges of stealing a motorcycle belonging to a delivery company and setting it on fire.

After examining the incident and subjecting the teenager to a “judicial test” within the framework of the program that the prosecution calls “Nebras”, it was found that he benefited from the experience he went through, and that his behavior and personal characteristics improved, which prompted the court to hand him over to his guardian.

Assistant Chief Prosecutor, Bashaer Issa Al-Hammadi, said that the bike driver stopped it in one of the areas without pulling the operating key from it, and during that the teenager went to him and asked him how to reach a nearby area, so he directed him to the place he specified, then he entered a nearby restaurant to take an order. and connected.

She added that the delivery man was surprised after he left with the disappearance of the bike, so he informed the security authorities, who had received another report about the burning of a motorcycle near the theft site.

By matching the two reports, the security efforts resulted in identifying and arresting the accused.

And she confirmed that he admitted in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he stole the bike and wandered with it in a nearby area, and said that he pulled the bike’s oil pipe after he got off it and set it on fire.

Al-Hammadi indicated that in light of the fact that the accused is a 17-year-old juvenile, the court ordered that he be placed under judicial probation by the social department.

In her report, the social researcher concluded that he was placed under follow-up and observation for several months, until it was confirmed that he was stable behaviorally and personally, and that he understood the consequences of the crime in which he was involved, and the importance of adhering to the law and avoiding delinquent practices.

She explained that the report of the social researcher concluded that the accused juvenile “benefited from the experience he went through,” as “the incident left a deep impact on him, and he became close to his family and accepted advice and guidance.” The incident also established the family’s importance of paying attention to their children and observing their behavior.

After examining the incident and the report of the social researcher, the juvenile court decided to replace the judicial probation measure with the measure of handing him over to his guardian.

The Dubai Public Prosecution appealed to parents to monitor their children’s behavior and to educate them about the seriousness of delinquency and illegal practices.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Public Prosecution has been implementing the “Nebras” program, which specializes in educating and containing juveniles, for nearly 12 years, and that it has contributed significantly to reducing 90% of the risks of juvenile crime, especially among school students, and has proven to be very effective in positively affecting them.