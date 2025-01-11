A 55-year-old man died early this Saturday afternoon in Palencia as a result of numerous stab wounds. The alleged murderer would have been his son, a teenager minor, who would have attacked him at the doors of the house in the San Juanillo neighborhood.

The 16-year-old boy allegedly attacked his father until a dozen stab wounds. The parricide has been arrested by the National Police, which has cordoned off the area to begin the corresponding investigations, now underway with the aim of clarifying the facts. The minor has been taken to the police station, where he is being questioned, as are several of the witnesses to the stabbing.

The crime took place at number 11 Eras del Bosque Street, a block where the alleged parricide lives with his mother. As indicated by the Government subdelegation in Palencia, around 2 p.m. there was a strong argument between the deceased and two women, his ex and his current partner. As a result, the boy, also the son of that previous couple, has left the home and He confronted his father with a large knife. It turns out that the victim had a restraining order against her former partner.

Upon arriving at the scene, the paramedics tried to revive the stabbed person without success and reported that there was another person with a wound in the arm. Besides, Sacyl staff have treated four other people As a result of the discussion, a 15-year-old minor who was transferred by basic life support ambulance to the Palencia Care Complex and three women aged 29, 51 and 52 who have been discharged at the scene.









After 3 p.m., the body was removed.