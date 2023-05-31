A 16-year-old teenager stabbed to death the director of a school in the town of Colonia Independenciain the department of Guairá, 172 kilometers from Asunción, the capital of Paraguay, the Ministry of Education and Science reported on Tuesday.

“This tragic event occurred this afternoon when the director, who is also a professor of mathematics, I was just developing the subject and in full development a first-year high school student, without saying a word, has attempted the life of his teacher with an element, a stabbing weapon,” the director of legal advice at the MEC, Juan Manuel Arce, told reporters.

the MEC will provide psychological support to all the students present during the murder and to the local community, due to the “strong impact that this news generates, not only for the Ministry, but for the entire country,” Arce said.

The victim, identified as Sofía Rodríguez de Cristaldo, 44, was transferred from the San Gervasio School to a nearby hospitalwhere he died as a result of the injuries, reported the National Police.



The student, who had fled from the educational center, was located by the police authorities in the town of Villarica, 45 kilometers from the scene of the event, a National Police spokesman told the NPY channel.

At the time of his arrest Two bladed weapons “presumably used to perpetrate the act” were found inside his backpack“, he detailed.



This situation “had never happened in the area”Professor Nelson González, a colleague of the victim, assured the newspaper La Nación.

“He was one of the best students, in terms of conduct,” added González.

Rodríguez de Cristaldo was an exemplary professional”, “lady and mother of the family”and which was part, according to González’s words, of one of the “emblematic educational institutions of the area”.

EFE

