A 17-year-old teenager from Volgograd attacked three men with a knife and killed one of them. This was reported on October 11 on website regional department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

The incident occurred on October 8, when the young man approached one of the residential buildings on Zholudeva Street to meet with a 30-year-old acquaintance and resolve the conflict.

They went into the basement, where the teenager began beating the man. A 38-year-old acquaintance of the victim tried to stop the fight. However, the minor took out a knife and attacked him, inflicting at least six blows to different parts of the body.

When the teenager left the basement, a 33-year-old man who had recently left the premises tried to detain him. The young man stabbed him in the heart, as a result of which he died on the spot.

The teenager was detained. A criminal case has been initiated against him.

“He is suspected of committing crimes under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder), clause “z”, part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm using a weapon),” the department said in a statement.

Earlier, on September 11, a 15-year-old teenager, while trying to enter a school in the Krasny Desant farm, Neklinovsky district, Rostov region, wounded four adults. One of the victims was in a moderate condition in intensive care, the condition of the other wounded was assessed as mild. There were no minors injured. A criminal case of attempted murder has been initiated against the minor (part 3 of article 30, paragraphs “a”, “b” of part 2 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).