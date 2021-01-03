A teenager has died and four others are injured, all between 13 and 16 years old, in a shooting that occurred on Saturday night in the French city of Bordeaux, in the south-west of the country, according to police sources.

According to the first investigations, the young people were in a square in the Aubiers neighborhood when “one or more people”, according to the local police union, got out of a vehicle and shot them with no less than “40 bullets. large caliber ”. The Police are investigating the causes of the event, without ruling out violence between criminal gangs, reports the news portal France Bleu.

Two of the injured are in serious condition, a third has already been discharged and the fourth injured is under a reserved prognosis.

The Aubiers neighborhood has thus become the scene, for the second day in a row, of a violent incident after the New Year’s riots, when several vehicles and a post office were set on fire.