The Russian Geographical Society confirmed the information that the expedition, which includes two members of the Russian Geographical Society and a 16-year-old teenager, has not been in touch since September 11. This was announced on Friday, September 17, in a press release from the organization.

A geographic and local history expedition across the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Tomsk Region started on September 1 this year. It includes two members of the Russian Geographical Society – the head of the expedition, Alexei Gaponov, and the cameraman Konstantin Ivaschenko, who is filming a documentary. The Russian Geographical Society is not the organizer of the expedition.

The group planned to walk along the Tunguska trail, which runs through the Vasyugan swamps, the upper reaches of the Sym and Orlovka rivers, a tributary of the Ket river.

On the morning of September 17, the Tomsk regional branch of the Russian Geographical Society received a message from a resident of Tomsk that her 16-year-old son and ex-husband had stopped communicating. The last time they got in touch was on the evening of September 11 and said that they were supposedly 350 km away from the working village of Bely Yar. Having reached it, they were going to move to Tomsk.

The Tomsk regional branch of the Russian Geographical Society has established communication with all settlements that lie along the route of the expedition. It turned out that the last time the expedition was noticed was in the area of ​​the village of Krivlyak on the morning of September 11. In the evening of the same day, the group was seen near the village of Mayskoye, not far from the lake

Svetlenkoe in the same Yenisei region. From there, probably, the same call was made, about which a resident of Tomsk told.

At the same time, traces of the expedition’s stay at the next point on the route – the Shim Factory – were not found.

Currently, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has begun a search operation, the RGS does not have more detailed information about the progress of the search.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that the missing expedition included nine people. This expeditionary group was registered and was under the control of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Krasnoyarsk Territory from September 6 to 11. On September 10, the head of the group announced the completion of the route through the territory of the Krasnoyarsk Territory and departure to the Tomsk Region.

The Tomsk branch of the Russian Geographical Society expressed the hope that the group simply got lost on the forest roads.