The Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) linked a 17-year-old woman to the processwith a precautionary measure of preventive internment, who is allegedly related to the nine year old kidnapping in HuehuetocaMexico.

Through a statement, the authorities reported that the adolescent, who was presented before a Specialized Judge for Adolescents, must remain in the Quinta del Bosque Internment Center, in the town of Zinacantepec, State of Mexico.

On October 13, the authorities reported the arrest of Moisés Alexander “N”, Erick Mateo “N”, Omar Avelardo “N”, Leonel Eduardo “N”, Glenda “N”, Lucila Guadalupe “N” and the adolescent, who They were presented before the agent of the Public Ministry.

This Saturday morning, a hearing was held where the Judicial Authority decreed the legality of the detention of these people, investigated for their probable participation in the kidnapping of the minorand to whom the precautionary measure of preventive detention was established.

Two similar kidnappings in the same week

The nine year old was kidnapped on October 10 in the streets of the Benito Juárez neighborhood, in the municipality of Huehuetoca, and was rescued by state and municipal agents on Wednesday, October 12.

Videos captured by video surveillance cameras went viral on social networks, showing two subjects who snatch from the arms of a woman to the minor, who was on his way to school.

In the same week, another minor was kidnapped in the municipality of Nezahualcóyotl, in the State of Mexico. The kidnapping occurred around seven in the morning, when the boy was on his way to school in the company of his mother.

It should be noted that from January to September, 65 cases of kidnapping were reported in the State of Mexico, however, the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office recently stated that kidnapping complaints they were reduced by 37 percent compared to 2021 data.

In addition, the agency assured that the kidnapping of the boy in Huehuetoca and of another minor kidnapped in the same week, in the municipality of Nezahualcóyotl “are isolated cases”, and assured that there is no tendency to kidnap minors in the entity.