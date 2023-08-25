The Telegraph: in Sweden, a teenager saved his father from a bear who attacked him

In the city of Jusdal, Sweden, a 15-year-old hunter fought a female bear and saved his father from being torn to pieces. About it informs The Telegraph.

The attack occurred on Monday, August 21, when a teenager, along with his father, hunted a 139-kilogram bear. The hunters pursued the predator, when suddenly she turned sharply and attacked the man, pinning him to the ground. The teenager immediately rushed to help his father and hit the bear on the head with all his might. The furious predator grabbed the young man by the hand and squeezed it in her mouth. At that moment, the teenager’s father managed to get to his feet and shoot at the animal.

As a result of the attack, the teenager suffered a broken wrist, and the man suffered serious facial injuries. Both were taken to the hospital by helicopter for medical attention.

Father and son were engaged in shooting the overgrown population of brown bears. According to the head of the operation, at present, the injured man is successfully recovering in the hospital and is in good spirits. “He’s a strong guy with a stable psyche, so he can handle it well. I’m more worried about his son,” says the leader.

In recent decades, the brown bear population in northern Sweden has risen to about 3,000 thanks to the efforts of conservation organizations. However, this led to the extermination of tens of thousands of reindeer per year by predators. In this regard, in 2023, the authorities issued a license to hunters to shoot 649 bears.

Earlier it was reported that in the United States a bear broke into the house of an 82-year-old woman and injured her. According to experts, the bear that attacked the woman was a cub or a one-year-old bear cub.