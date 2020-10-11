A young American has set a new Guinness record after creating a nuclear melter in his home when he was just 12 years old. The teenager, named Jackson Oswalt, He achieved this milestone in 2018, but it was not until now that the record has been confirmed and published in Guinness World Records.

Oswalt has received the recognition of being “the youngest person who has reached a nuclear fusion”. Specifically, this American citizen accomplished the feat fused two deuterium atoms using a reactor that he had built and started at his home, located in Memphis, in the state of Tennessee.

“I have been able to use electricity to accelerate two deuterium atoms together so that they can fuse into one helium 3 atom, that releases a neutron that can be used to heat water and turn on a steam engine, which, in turn, produces electricity, “said Oswalt, who revealed that he was inspired by Taylor Wilson, a nuclear physicist who achieved a similar milestone when he counted with 14 years of age.

Verified in 2018

The achievement of the American teenager, who managed to carry out nuclear fusion shortly before his 13th birthday and is now 15, It was verified by The Open Source Fusor Research Consortium on February 2, 2018. It was later confirmed by fusion researcher Richard Hull, as detailed by Guinness World Records.

“Since I was a child I have always been interested in building things. When I was younger, I always worked in my grandfather’s workshop, building wooden figures, ”said Jackson Oswalt, who confessed that he worked alone on the project despite his young age.