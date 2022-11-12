A 17-year-old teenager lost his life on Friday on a soccer field in Bujaraloz (975 inhabitants, Zaragoza) after a tree fell on him when he was sheltering from a storm. The young man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was sitting on one of the benches on the pitch along with several teammates, none of whom were injured, as reported by the Civil Guard on Saturday.

The minor had stayed on Friday to play with other teammates when they were surprised by the storm and decided to take cover on one of the benches, but a tree that marked out the ground fell on the area where they were.

A group of civil guards went to the scene at 7:30 p.m. after receiving a call alerting them to the event and confirmed that the young man had already died. After the removal of the body, it was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Zaragoza, 75 kilometers from the scene of the events.

The mayor of Bujaraloz, Darío Villagrasa, has commented that the municipality is “dismayed and moved” by the event, since he was a “very loved” young man. Villagrasa has stated that from the City Council they are “absolutely dedicated” to the family, to transmit all the “affection, affection and solidarity”. In addition, he has pointed out that the corresponding days of local mourning will be decreed.

detours

The wind and rain storm that affects the northern half of the Valencian Community with special intensity has forced the diversion of a total of 13 flights throughout this Saturday that should have landed at the Manises airport (Valencia) and that finally have done in Madrid, Alicante or Ibiza, as reported by Aena. In addition to the falling water, the Barranco de la Presa has overflowed in Manises and has forced the closure of the runway due to accumulation of water. Metrovalencia and Renfe have also interrupted the service of several lines.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The rain gauge installed at Valencia airport has collected nearly 150 liters per square meter in the last 24 hours, more than half of this amount in the early hours of the day, starting at six in the morning.

The storm has especially affected the western part of the Valencia metropolitan area, where the airport is located, with precipitation in the form of hail and winds close to 80 kilometers per hour.

The rainy episode has forced the fire brigades to carry out various bilge services, to evacuate houses, to cut roads and highways and to rescue people trapped by the water in the municipalities of Castellón and Valencia. In the province of Castellón, the rescue and bilge services in towns such as Benicarló, Vinaròs, Borriana, Almassora and Moncofa have not stopped during the early hours.

In total, since the rainy episode began, the firefighters of the Castellón Provincial Council have carried out 92 services related to the storm, of which 27 have been concentrated in the north of the province and the rest in the Plana Baixa region. . Of all of them, 23 have been services for rescuing people, rescuing 30 people. They were all in good condition. The case of an elderly woman stands out who had to be transferred to the Borriana health center for a check-up after being rescued from her flooded house.

In the province of Valencia, the rain has fallen more intensely in l’Horta and Camp de Túria. In Manises, firefighters have had to evacuate four houses from a residential area that have been flooded. In Torrent there have been several incidents due to flooded facilities and rescues of trapped people. Throughout this Saturday morning, the Valencia Provincial Firefighters Consortium has received 20 warnings for rain, especially in Torrent, but also in Paterna, Manises, Aldaia and Quart de Poblet, the majority, close to half, by vehicles trapped by water. The most complicated was that of a car in a Torrent ravine, whose driver had to take refuge under the hood. In addition, different notices have been received for evacuation of water in houses and premises and sanitation of facades and trees.

In Valencia, firefighters from the Valencia Provincial Consortium had to rescue a group of workers from an electronic device company in Quart de Poblet who had been isolated in their facilities, on Calle de la Pinadeta, due to the rains. The surroundings of the facilities were completely flooded with water and a total of six workers had to be evacuated by air by rescuers from GERA and the helicopter.

Cuts in highways, trains and subways

The accumulation of water has forced the CV-370 road to be closed as it passes through El Collado, in the downward direction of traffic, according to the DGT. Regarding the railways, FGV has interrupted the circulation of Metrovalencia on line 1 between Torrent and Picassent and Line 2 between Pobla de Vallbona and Llíria, and Adif informs that circulation has been interrupted on the Cercanías lines between València-Buñol -Requena and Loriguilla-Sant Isidre.

The Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat has received 99 calls in just one hour: 95 in the province of Valencia and 4 in Castellón. In addition, it has managed 81 incidents related to the rainy episode: 77 in Valencia and 4 in Castellón.