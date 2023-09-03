A 17-year-old student died during a boxing training in Vidnoye near Moscow, reports Telegram-Shot channel.

According to available information, a young man in protective gear was training with a friend at the Metallurg sports arena. However, at some point he felt unwell, the doctors who arrived at the scene could not save the teenager.

At the moment, the athlete’s body has been sent for forensic examination. It is known that the deceased studied at Witte Moscow University.

