In Primorye, a teenager cut his peers and escaped from a special school with friends, they were detained

In Ussuriysk, Primorsky Krai, police detained five teenagers aged 15 and 16 who had escaped from a special school. This was reported to Lente.ru in the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Before escaping, one of the detainees wounded two peers. The victims were hospitalized. The violators were found in the village of Vasilievka and taken to the department.

As Lente.ru was explained in the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia, on the night of July 13, a conflict broke out between teenagers, during which a 16-year-old boy took out a knife and stabbed another in the stomach. A criminal case has been initiated under article 111 (“Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The actions of the employees of the institution will also be assessed.

Earlier it was reported that in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a man kidnapped two teenagers, tied them up and tried to take them to the forest.