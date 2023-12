Saturday, December 2, 2023, 16:27







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The French Gendarmerie arrested this Saturday in Montpellier, in the southeast of the country, Valentin Nurdin, a 15-year-old teenager who had been wanted for six days, when the burned bodies of his parents were found in the family home. The parents …

This content is exclusive for subscribers