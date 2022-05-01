Guasave, Sinaloa.- Two people died from gunshot woundswere found this morning on a dirt road between the Cuatro Vientos stream and the community of Capomitas, which belongs to the Choipa police station in the municipality of Guasave, Sinaloa.

The people who died were identified by the name of Eber “N”, 17 years oldresiding in the Bamoa Station syndicate, and the female was named Karla Guadalupe “N”, 30 years oldresiding in the community of Herculano de la Rocha.

Report

In information provided by the Secretariat of Citizen Security, it is indicated that it was at 08:50 hours today when they received the report at the base of the police corporation, where they were informed that by a dirt road, dTwo kilometers ahead of the community of Capomitas, before reaching the Cuatro Vientos stream, two bodies were found, apparently lifeless.and that at first glance presented gunshot woundsso they immediately moved to the place mentioned.

When preventive agents arrive at the indicated site, effectively they found the lifeless bodies of the minor and the femalelying on the side of the dirt road, in front of the community of Capomitas, a few meters before reaching the Cuatro Vientos stream, so they quickly cordoned off the area to protect any important evidence for the authorities of the Attorney General’s Office of the State, which was reported by the police elements that were at the scene of the events.

Research

Minutes later the investigative elements arrived at the scene, who were in charge of collecting all the evidence that was in the place to be able to clarify the double homicide.

Until now It is not known if the bodies were executed in the place where they were found, or if they were already dead after being dumped on that dirt road.

At the scene of the events also came the National Guard and elements of the Armyin support and protection of the crime area.

After the Prosecutor carried out investigationsordered that the two bodies be collected by a funeral home, and then transferred to its facilities, where the corresponding autopsy would be performed and then handed over to their relatives so that they can be given a Christian burial.