In the fight to delay aging, know the biological age It has become an essential factor for preventing diseases, and also to mitigate the signs of age in the skin. The L’Oréal Group, one of the beauty giants … World Cup, recently presented a hardware device that provides a Personalized skin analysis in just five minutesusing Advanced proteomicsthat is, the study of how protein composition in the human body affects skin aging. L’Oréal Cell Bioprint Not only does it calculate the age of the skin, it also helps predict possible cosmetic problems, before they become visible, and even identifies the response of certain ingredients.

At the moment, it is a technology, presented during CES 2025, that the waiting brand can be available at some points of sale at the end of this year or early 2026. But, how this device works that promises to revolutionize the care of the skin, offering personalized routines and especially end the test and error method to know the beauty products we really need. The science of L’Oréal Cell Bioprint is based, on the one hand, on the research of the cosmetic group that has identified Biomarkers on the skin They can indicate key components to look healthy. On the other hand, the device has the Microfluidic technology Lab-on-a-chip (LOC)developed exclusively by the Korean startup Nanoentek, which has more than 100 patents.

The technological innovation of L’Oréal Groupe could be available at the end of the year.



Dr.





Guive Baloochglobal director of the Technological Incubator of Research and Innovation of L’Oréal Groupe, explains in detail how this new device works. «The service focuses on discover what is happening under the skin And what will potentially happen, instead of reacting to the problems of your skin now. Collected cells are processed to extract proteins, which are then analyzed by a microfluid device that uses advanced proteomic techniques. This implies a directed analysis of specific protein biomarkers known to be indicative of various skin conditions and aging processes, using highly sensitive methods to quantify these proteins. By measuring the abundance of these key biomarkers, Cell Bioprint obtains information about the current skin of the skin and its possible vulnerabilities. A patented algorithm, developed testing biomarker profiles with active ingredients, links the unique protein profile of its skin with the most effective L’Oréal formulas. This allows Cell Bioprint Guide the consumer towards the right products and identify which active ingredients will work best for your skinaccording to its underlying proteomics, either to address current concerns or to prevent future.

L’Oréal Cell Bioprint.



Dr.





As Guive Balooch tells us, this device “identifies the biological age of the skin (how fast it is aging) and provides personalized advice on how to delay the appearance of aging. More specifically, Identify the response of the ingredients in the skin and if certain active ingredients work in the skin of an individual. In addition, technology emphasizes the change in reactive skin to proactive, helping consumers to identify whether their skin, unique, is prone to dark spots or dilated pores, predicting possible cosmetic problems before they become visible and allowed Users take action to protect their skin ».

The operation is simple and very fast, although Cell Bioprint allows us to see what happens under the skin. L’Oréal spokesman explain that the process, Non -invasive«It begins with the placement of an adhesive strip on the cheek, to collect skin cells, which is transferred to a solution. This is loaded into the Cell Bioprint cartridge and inserted into the machine for analysis. While the sample is processed, the Skin Connect device (operated by a beauty advisor) takes several images of the face, followed by a brief questionnaire about skin and aging concerns, which the complete client ».

The differential note of this technology, according to Guive Balooch, is that «Cell Bioprint offers a deeper understanding when analyzing specific protein biomarkers. This technology provides more precise and personalized skin care recommendations based on the individual biology of each person. In addition, chip laboratory technology makes this device innovative because it allows a quick and precise evaluation. Typical evaluations could take days, while Cell Bioprint has results in minutes ».