Researchers at Khalifa University of Science and Technology, in cooperation with an international team, have developed a filtration technology that can remove small oil droplets from industrial wastewater, using a new type of membrane that has certain chemical and physical properties, which makes it more efficient and resistant to pollution during the oil separation process. about water. The university revealed the cooperation of a research team from Khalifa University, including: doctoral researcher Zainab Al-Ansari, co-researcher Fatima Arshad, and professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Infrastructure Engineering at the university, Dr. Linda Zhou, with Long Ngim from the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, with the aim of developing high-tech membranes. Effectiveness for removing oil from waste water. The team published the research results in the international journal “Environmental Science: Water Research and Technology”, a scientific journal focused on addressing challenges related to water resources, quality and management.

The university indicated that wastewater resulting from industrial processes is a major pollutant that harms waterways and water systems.