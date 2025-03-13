The circulation has stopped this Thursday around 6.30 pm and access to the stations has been limited



03/13/2025



Updated at 7:23.





Metrovalencia has stopped all the traffic of your network this Thursday afternoon by a technical problem In your control system. The circulation has been temporarily paralyzed and access to the stations has been limited.

The incidence has begun to be registered at 6.30 pm, according to Fuentes de Rerrocarrils of the Generalitat and the public company technicians are trying to solve it.

The problem has occurred in the application of the Centralized Traffic Center of the Metrovalencia Command Post.