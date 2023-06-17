Nor could it have been the second time. When everything seemed to be in order and the engines were on and ready for launch, a technical problem forced the launch of the Miura 1 to be aborted. «We had an automatic Abort due to the NO release of the avionics umbilicals, the rest were free and the engine at nominal thrust”, explained Raúl Torres, co-founder of PLD Space, the company from Alicante that has built the first reusable Spanish rocket. Spain will have to wait for a new attempt to enter the relaunched space race, since it would be the tenth country with the capacity to send small satellites into space.

A maneuver of this type requires almost perfect weather conditions. The surface wind speed cannot exceed 20km/h, the atmosphere must also be calm at altitude and there must not be any nearby storms. It was the second of them that prevented the first attempt on May 31. Speeds of more than 20 meters per second and gusts of up to 30 between kilometers 8 and 12 were detected. “Prudence asks us not to advance,” said Raúl Torres, one of the founders of PLD Space, the Alicante company that has built this contraption. 12.5 meters high. It was eight o’clock in the morning. Earlier, at around 6:40 a.m., a mishap in the liquid oxygen charge had forced the countdown to stop. A scare that could be corrected until the cancellation was inevitable.

The wait so far has been long. Everything was ready as of Friday the 9th, as reported by PLD Space on social networks. “Our launch operations team, launch pad, ground infrastructure and equipment ready for the next opportunity,” they noted. Raúl Torres himself explained why it was not going to be possible that same weekend: «The high-altitude winds forecast for this weekend in the launch area and with the last radiosonde carried out, violate the expected limits and do not allow proceeding with the launch operations,” he explained. Now everything has fit together.

The Miura 1, named after the renowned Spanish bull breed, is designed to lift payloads of 250 kilos more than 150 kilometers high. On this first flight, which should last about twelve minutes, it will carry 100 kilos of material from the German Center for Applied Space Technology and Microgravity and must reach a maximum height of 153 kilometers. It will carry out a parabolic flight to then start the return, a maneuver that it carries out at 2,700 kilometers per hour. To stop his descent, he has a parachute that cushions his impact in the ocean, where the recovery ship, the ‘Libertad 6’, and another support ship, the ‘Nervio’, will await him. And it is that the Miura is designed to be 60% reusable, a key aspect to save costs in an industry such as aerospace, sustained until a few years ago with the financial muscle of powers such as the United States, Russia and China and now promoted by millionaires like Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.

Future plans



This rocket, small when compared to the 120-meter giant Starship of Twitter owner and Tesla founder, is a test platform for the company’s real goal, the Miura 5, an orbital vehicle three times as tall – it reaches 34.4 meters – and with the capacity to transport 540 kilos of cargo. It is expected that it can take off in 2024 from Kourou, in French Guiana. PLD Space, which has more than a hundred employees and facilities in Elche, Teruel and Huelva, has already achieved more than 60 million euros of investment to promote its project in the space sector and expects to reach a turnover of up to 150 million euros. annual.