A technical incident that has occurred on the tracks between cars 2 and 3 of a AVLO A Coruña-Madrid This Sunday, it was forced to evacuate the passengers, after some of them had to leave through a window and jump onto the tracks when they detected the presence of smoke inside the train, according to Renfe sources.

Specifically, the AVLO left the A Coruña station at 4:16 p.m. this afternoon, but was forced to stop when this incident occurred. technical incident on the road between cars 2 and 3, which caused smoke to enter the train cars.

In the presence of smoke, a passenger proceeded to break one of the windowssince there was a pregnant woman with breathing difficulties, as a witness to the events told this agency.

After that, several travelers They have gone out of the window onto the tracks of the train and by protocol the march has stopped. Both the man who broke the window and the pregnant woman, according to Renfe sources, have been treated by the emergency services.

Later, travelers They have been transferred in two trains from Ourense; on the one hand, on a Vigo-Madrid AVE that departed at 8:20 p.m. and others have been relocated to a Coruña-Madrid.