President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated this Wednesday that There are no elements to request the annulment of the presidential electionand warned that if a technical coup d'état occurred, it would be like unleashing the tiger.

In his morning press conference, at the National Palace, the president He also defended his right to express himself and replica, because he is not calling to vote for anyone and has the responsibility of guaranteeing information to everyone, as President of Mexico

How can I stay silent if they are slandering me as President of Mexico, if there is an entire campaign of slander, of millions of mentions on social networks, in articles in all newspapers, on the radio, said the head of the Executive.

About the possibility of annulment of the electoral processLópez Obrador stated that his adversaries may be plotting things, because the corrupt sometimes don't think, they plot.

“They have no elements, they would search… they are doing it, by all means, to maintain or return those of the corrupt conservative bloc, but how can they do it if in a democracy it is the people who decide,” said the Tabasco.

Elections are going to be held and the people are going to vote, freely, like never before, only perhaps during the election of President Francisco I. Madero, López Obrador noted.

“It is already different (…) we are talking about the transformation of Mexico, it is not a personal matter, what is public has to do with the well-being, or with the misfortune of a people. But it is already different,” said the President.

“However, there is a sector above all, the very conservative, fanatics, who are angry, and the organic intellectuals and media, of manipulation, and some sectors as has always been in the history of Mexico, of conservative middle classes “.

This is democracy, the president added, we must guarantee freedom to all, not repress, guarantee the right to dissent and be patient.

“Nothing more than The election could not be annulled because there is no reason.“López Obrador stressed.

“But also, knock on wood, only if irrationality took them to an extreme situation, which would be the equivalent of a technical coup d'état, but it would be like releasing a tiger, or many tigers.”