The group of deputies that will represent the Region of Murcia in the Congress of Deputies for the next legislature stands out for its extensive experience in public affairs. The ten have held positions in state and regional administrations before, and most also know in detail the workings of parliament, since it is not the first time they have held a seat. In fact, six of the ten elected by the people of Murcia were already part of the Lower House in the last legislature and have managed to renew their seat for four more years.

Of the four deputies that the PP will have in Congress representing the Region, Luis Alberto Marín and Violante Tomás have been advisers in the autonomous government, and Isabel Borrego was Secretary of State for Tourism in the Government of Mariano Rajoy.

With regard to the elected deputies of the PSOE, Francisco Lucas was a regional deputy in the last legislature, Joaquín Salmerón already knows the Congress, and Caridad Rives has been, in addition to being a councilor in Cartagena, a government delegate in the Region for a short period of time.

For their part, the two parliamentarians that Vox will have in Congress representing the Murcia constituency, Lourdes Méndez and Joaquín Robles, also know the ground they are treading on since it is the second time they have been elected for this task. Like Sumar’s deputy, Javier Sánchez Serna, who until now has been part of the United Podemos parliamentary group and who led Sumar’s candidacy in the Region for yesterday’s elections.

Among the ten deputies from the Region elected yesterday, men predominate over women in a ratio of six to four. Relationship that stands at eight out of fourteen if the four senators are counted.

lawyers and philosophers



With regard to the training of parliamentarians in whose hands the defense of the interests of the Region in Congress will be in the next legislature, four of them have Law degrees (Borrego, Lucas, Salmerón and Méndez) and two have Philosophy degrees (Robles and Sánchez Serna), while among the remaining four there is an economist (Marín), a psychologist (Tomás), a Telecommunications engineer (Pedreño) and a mathematician (Rives). Three of them have also taught (Pedreño, Robles and Rives).

Among the four senators elected, the majority also have public experience, since two of them (Francisco Bernabé and Antonio Luengo, both from the PP) have been advisers to the regional government, and another (Inma Sánchez, from the PSOE) has been mayoress of Santomera. In addition, Bernabé has extensive parliamentary experience, since he has held a seat in both Congress and the Senate.