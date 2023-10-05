The Ajman Emirate Committee for Federal National Council Elections has allocated a work team to assist voters who have technical problems with their digital ID card, especially senior citizens, and explain the voting mechanism to facilitate casting their votes. The Ajman Federal National Council Elections Committee continued to receive voters participating in early voting for the second day in a row, as the committee witnessed a large turnout of voters from various segments of society, with the committee’s door opening at nine in the morning and throughout the day. The committee also allocated wheelchairs to help the elderly. People of determination can easily reach the committee and cast their votes.

The Chairman of the Ajman Emirate Committee for Federal National Council Elections, Rashid Abdul Rahman bin Jubran Al Suwaidi, said: “The Ajman Emirate Committee continued to receive members of the Electoral Committee participating in the early voting process, as the voting process was characterized by streamlines, in addition to facilitating all technical aspects of casting the electoral vote.”

Al Suwaidi added to Emirates Today: “The turnout was very good during the two days of early voting, and we invite members of the electoral committee to participate in this national celebration, as the committee opens its doors on Saturday from eight in the morning, and continues until eight in the evening.”

The support team within the committee verifies the identities of the voters and helps those who have a problem with the digital identity, then passes in front of the “face fingerprint” screens to confirm the identity of the person who is voting.

After that, the voter goes to the voting machines designated by the committee to complete the voting process easily and conveniently with the digital ID, to choose the candidate he wishes to elect.

The committee provided 21 voting machines, including one for people of determination, as part of the facilities it provides to all voters, while it allocated two machines to help voters – who face difficulty in activating their digital identity – to cast their votes by going to the voter happiness area, giving them a “barcode”, and then heading to To the machines designated for voting.