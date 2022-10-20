Oct 20 2022 23:52

A team of researchers in Spain has found a way to reduce the signs of aging in a group of mice.

In their study, published in Science Advances, the researchers found that injecting older mice with extracellular vesicles, EVs, from young mice reduced some signs of aging.

Scientists have been searching for ways to extend human life for hundreds of years. While there has been some progress (mostly through improved diet and health care), little has been achieved in real progress. In this new attempt, the researchers looked at the possibility of using extracellular vesicles as a way to reduce age-related deterioration.

Extracellular vesicles, EVs, also known as exosomes, are structures produced in eukaryotes that are involved in intracellular signaling and are also used to transport messenger RNA (mRNA). Having suspected that aspects of the aging process might be linked to the deterioration of communication between cells, the researchers wondered what would happen if they injected older mice with extracellular vesicles (EVs).

To find out, they extracted stem cells from fat tissue in small test mice. Next, they collected the extracellular vesicles that had been produced by the cells they collected. They then injected the older mice with these cells once at the start of the experiment and again a week later.

The researchers began studying mice to see how injecting those cells might affect them. They found that, after just two weeks, the mice showed an improvement in physical strength, indicating a reduction in age-related muscle degeneration. They also found that mice do not tire easily, tend to coordinate better, and grow their fur more quickly. The team noted that the improvements peaked at about 30 days after the initial injection and disappeared after about 60 days.

The researchers also autopsied some of the mice participating in the test and found a reduction in kidney tissue degeneration and an increase in cell production. They also noted a decrease in inflammatory biomarkers and that some tissues appeared younger.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi