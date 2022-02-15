Employees of a vehicle factory, in a battery manufacturing room for electric cars.

Ever since electricity was discovered, inventors have been busy finding ways to store it. It didn’t take long for batteries to become the most common form of chemically conserving energy, but to make them portable or rechargeable, it took centuries of tweaking elemental combinations that culminated in the batteries on which humans depend. devices today. Lithium-ion batteries, true protagonists of this era of portable electronic devices, seem doomed to die of success. Lithium is expensive to extract and dangerous to handle, which in turn makes it difficult to process and recycle. Demand outstrips available resources, characterized by geographic isolation — found in places like Australia’s wilderness — adding complexity to supply chains.

The EU data shows that Europe will need up to sixty times more lithium in 2050 to meet the demand for batteries to equip electric vehicles and store the renewable energies on which the emission targets set out in the European Green Deal.

Starting from this premise, researchers such as Rosa Palacín, from the Barcelona Institute of Materials Sciences (ICMAB-CSIC), try to create batteries with similar performance using elements that are more abundant and available in Europe. She and her team, from different EU countries, have set out to build a prototype battery based on calcium, close to lithium in the periodic table. This initiative is financed through an EIC Pathfinder Open grant from the European Innovation Council, and has been baptized as a project CARBAT.

Calcium is a tremendously common element—2,000 times more than lithium—found in bones or chalk, among many other sources. According to Palacín, “one of the most abundant elements in the earth’s crust. It is not concentrated in specific geographic areas, as is the case with lithium. If the raw material is cheap, so can the batteries.”

a calcium supplement

All batteries have a very similar structure. A flow of positive ions passes from one negative electrode to a positive electrode through an electrolyte, while producing a negative electrical current that flows out of the battery and can be used to power devices. Using calcium as a negative electrode offers advantages over graphite in lithium-ion batteries, since it has a higher energy density, that is, a greater capacity for storing energy per kilogram. For Palacín, “with this configuration, in theory, we can obtain a very high energy density using a metal as one of the electrodes”.

Lithium-ion batteries cannot achieve such an energy density because they cannot use the highly reactive metallic lithium as an electrode. This usually forms tiny rigid tree-shaped structures called dendrites, which can short-circuit or even explode the battery after many uses.

Using metallic calcium inside the battery allows researchers to take advantage of its elemental properties, as it has two electrons in its outermost shell that it can lose. The Spanish researcher explains: “When calcium passes through the electrolyte, two electrons flow out (instead of one, as in the case of lithium). Presumably a battery of the same size would offer a longer range if used in an electric vehicle, provided a suitable positive electrode is found.”

In search of the right salt

However, that same property complicated the selection of other components needed to build the prototype battery, such as the electrolyte through which the ions flow. “Many interactions between the Ca2+ ions and the solvent molecules take place in the electrolyte, and this reduces the mobility of calcium”, indicates Palacín. Excellent conductivity in the electrolyte means that the ions can move faster, which in turn increases the power of the battery.

To overcome this hurdle, the researchers developed models of various salts and solvents to find an electrolyte capable of creating a passivation layer on the calcium electrode to facilitate ion transfer. “It seems that eventually all working electrolyte salts contain boron,” he explains. “We use calcium tetrafluoroborate dissolved in a mixture of ethylene and propylene carbonate.”

The next step in the prototype commercialization process would be to improve the methods used to make the electrodes from calcium and to develop suitable positive electrodes.

Other abundant elements

Juan Lastra, from the Technical University of Denmark, participated in another initiative to develop batteries from common elements. Lastra participated in the project SALBAGE, as part of a team of researchers trying to develop a battery from an aluminum anode and a sulfur cathode. Aluminum is even more abundant than calcium, but incorporating it into a battery poses similar difficulties.

“All these multivalent ions (Ca2+, Al3+) are very reactive, and it is difficult to make them move on their own,” explains Lastra. In aluminum-sulfur batteries, aluminum is always found in the form of aluminum and some chloride ions, AlCl4-. “A conversion process takes place in which this aluminum gradually decouples from the AlCl4 group and reacts with the sulfur on the cathode side,” says Lastra, adding that “it is more like a lead-acid battery from a car than the lithium-ion battery of a mobile phone”.

flexible batteries

To optimize the transfer of these ions, the team set out to create and use a new type of electrolyte called a deep eutectic solvent. This consists of uniting two solids so that they become a liquid. “It works the same way when you mix salt with ice and they form a liquid – brine – even at sub-zero temperatures,” explains Lastra.

With the help of a supercomputer, they created a model to combine an aluminum chloride salt with urea, a compound present in urine, with the aim of finding the best mixing ratio to develop a liquid electrolyte: “We modeled about 300 atoms, for a simulation time of no more than a nanosecond, but simulating a nanosecond of this liquid takes half a year of work”. This process takes so long because researchers must analyze a million steps per nanosecond to adequately simulate all possible reactions.

Once the right ratio had been identified, project researchers in Spain discovered that they could turn the electrolyte into a gel by adding polymers to the solution. According to the researcher, “it is very useful to have a gel, for reasons of safety and form factor. If you can use gel to grow a battery, it will be flexible and bendable.”

Using a gel instead of a liquid also has safety benefits as the chances of leaks are reduced. To this we must add that the materials are all safe and cheap: “Aluminum, sulphur, the electrolyte itself and urea are very, very cheap. Even the polymer is.”

The security offered by the components can be a key element to avoid future obsolescence. One of the main disadvantages of lithium-ion batteries is that they contain toxic and scarce elements, which makes their integration into the circular economy very difficult. “This type of technology can be a very competitive option for developing static applications, such as those used to store energy from a wind or solar farm,” says Lastra.

The research described in this article was financed with EU funds. Article originally published in Horizonthe Journal of Research and Innovation of the European Union.

