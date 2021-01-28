Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian announced that the WHO expert team, which is investigating the origin of the Coronavirus pandemic, has ended its quarantine, today, Thursday, and will begin to make field visits.

The spokesman added that the team would conduct joint studies, field visits and discussion sessions, and referred questions on certain topics to “the competent authorities”, according to what was reported by Bloomberg News.

“Their study will be helpful in preventing similar risks in the future and protecting people’s safety and health,” Zhao said.

“Negative assumptions and speculations and politicized interpretations will be extremely inappropriate,” he added. “It will bring unnecessary obstacles to the joint study being conducted by WHO experts in China, and will not lead to serious scientific-based conclusions.”