The application “My PKU” allows people who have metabolic disease phenylketonuria (affects one in every 13 thousand born) to carry out the daily calculations of food consumption in a simple way.

Those with this condition need to follow a diet that limits phenylalanine, an amino acid present in almost all foods, especially those of animal origin.

This application, designed by the Food Safety Network (RSA) of CONICET, is intended for patients with phenylketonuria and it will allow them better control your disease, send food records, check phenylalanine in food, among others.

“It makes us very happy because it is a multidisciplinary combination from medical sciences and computer science that can help a complex situation. We celebrate the meeting between researchers, medical and computer professionals to reach a common goal that is an application that improves the lives of people affected by Phenylketonuria, “said Ana Franchi, president of CONICET.

The application in which local researchers and technicians worked.

To carry out the application with the scientific rigor that the RSA implies ccalled on leading specialists in the disease who worked on the design and development of the disease.

“We had to agree on what information we loaded into the application so that it is accessible to all patients. What’s more, We agreed on all the tables of chemical composition of the foods that we were going to incorporate and added the protein substitutes and hypoprotein foods that patients use ”, expressed Lic. Gabriela Valle at the Ricardo Gutiérrez Children’s Hospital.

Better life quality

The app improves the quality of life of the patient and / or the person in charge. It modernizes communication in the doctor-patient relationship and also allows better control of patients who live in the interior of the country or even outside of Argentina.to.

“Diet and quantification of what patients eat is the basis for their treatment. This makes daily life complicated because in moderate to severe cases the normal development of the boys depends on this. Furthermore, since it is a genetically based disease in the same household, there may be more than one member with the disease ”, explained Dr. Ana Chiesa, CONICET researcher at CEDIE.

In addition to simplifying the calculations that must be made by those with metabolic disease and avoid errors in them, simplify and systematize the sending of periodic reports to the doctor. In turn, its development led to the unification of calculation criteria among the three most prestigious medical groups in the country.

This is the first application developed for a metabolic disease in the country with a center in the patient, but it has potential application in other metabolic diseases that quantify the consumption of nutrients for their treatment.

As it is a local development tool, its use could be extended to countries with a similar culture or extended with modifications to other Spanish-speaking countries.

“Being able to change the paper registry for a digital one gives us legible and more complete food records Because they are provided, this optimizes the consultation time. It also facilitates the communication channel for sending these records. In addition, it gives us the totalization of phenylalanine intake in a direct way and at a glance and see if there is compliance with what is prescribed “, said Lic. Araceli Cresta, about her experience at the Garrahan Hospital.

