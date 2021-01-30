Today, Saturday, World Health Organization experts investigating the origins of the Corona virus continue their visits in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where they went to a hospital that received early patients with Covid-19 and a propaganda exhibition celebrating China’s recovery from the epidemic, on the second day of their field investigation into the source of the disease.

This visit to the World Health Organization is politically sensitive for Beijing, which is accused of being late in taking action in the face of the first cases of Covid-19 in the mega-city located in central China.

The Chinese Communist regime is almost silent about this visit, and Beijing belittles the task of foreign experts. “It is not an investigation,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said Friday, refusing to point fingers at his country.

The agenda of the organization’s experts remains ambiguous. The publications they write on social media and those issued by the World Health Organization remain the main source of information.

After the investigators were released on Thursday from a 14-day quarantine, they went Saturday morning, under heavy security and away from the media, to Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan.

This medical center was the first hospital to receive patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in late 2019, while chaos and horrific news about the virus were spreading in the city where the virus first appeared.

A member of the team, Peter Dazak, wrote in a tweet that the visit to the hospital was “an important opportunity to speak directly with medical staff who were on the ground at this critical period in the fight against Covid.”

But there are still doubts about the usefulness of the elements that the investigators will be able to collect, a year after the start of the epidemic and in the face of the Chinese authorities known to practice a blackout on sensitive issues.