On Friday, experts from the World Health Organization met with Chinese officials, ahead of the team’s first field visit in Wuhan, as part of the investigation into the source of the new Corona virus, which will include a food market believed to be the source of the epidemic.

Fieldwork begins in the afternoon after it was delayed amid concerns about accessibility to the sites and the strength of the evidence a year after the emergence of the virus.

The team will visit hospitals and meet scientists and some workers in the emergency service, in addition to some elderly people who were infected with the virus, which was not known at the time, subsequently killing more than two million people around the world and constituting a blow to the global economy.

The World Health Organization said in a tweet late Thursday that “the first visits will include the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Huanan Market and Wuhan Laboratory,” which are three sites believed to be linked to the virus.

It is believed that the Huanan Market, which is still closed, was the first site where a large group of new Corona infections was discovered.

As for the Wuhan Institute of Virology, it includes a virus testing facility, which former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stressed the theory that it was the source of the virus.

But the exact team’s schedule remains unclear. The main source of information is Tweets from the World Health Organization and its experts.