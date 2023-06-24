Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the names of the winners of the “Zero Robotics” programming challenge for university students in the UAE, a unique competition conducted by Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi aboard the International Space Station, and this challenge was developed in cooperation with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Technology (MIT) and the US Space Agency (NASA).

The first place was won by the Khalifa University of Science and Technology team, after showing great skill in controlling the robot in a microgravity environment, while the second and third places were won by the UAE University team.

Participants in this challenge were tasked with programming Astrobee, a free-form robot, to write a password composed of Arabic letters by controlling its movements in the microgravity environment of the International Space Station. This hands-on challenge encourages creative thinking, the development of technical skills, and an understanding of programming applications in space.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “Student participation in STEM fields is of paramount importance to the UAE’s vision to achieve a future full of science and technology. This challenge is a new turning point in the educational initiatives adopted by Sultan Al Neyadi during his historic mission aboard the International Space Station. space, and strengthening the UAE’s global position in this vital sector.

As part of his preparation for the final stage of the challenge, Al Neyadi participated, on May 16, in testing the “Astrobee” robot aboard the International Space Station to write some Arabic letters, and all the participating teams sent the final code they worked on.

The final stage of the challenge was held aboard the International Space Station, the day before yesterday, when the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center organized a major event at the center’s headquarters in Dubai, in conjunction with the space event, in order to enable the participating teams to watch the challenge directly.

The “Zero Robotics” challenge witnessed several stages, including stages conducted on Earth by students through a simulation program that tests the robot control mechanism, while the final stage was conducted by Sultan Al Neyadi aboard the International Space Station. The teams participating in programming the “Astrobee” robot competed to write a password consisting of three to six Arabic letters through a hypothetical scenario that included helping two astronauts communicate to enter the password and restart the power system on board the station, but they are having difficulty communicating due to a problem. Technology in wireless communication.

Six teams with a total of 31 students, representing five local universities, participated in this challenge. Each team was directed by a head professor and team leader, ensuring the highest level of cooperation among members.

A team from the American University in Dubai, a team from the Higher Colleges of Technology in Abu Dhabi, a team from Khalifa University, a team from the University of Sharjah, and two teams from the United Arab Emirates University participated in the challenge over several weeks, as all teams participated in intensive training courses to enable them to present The final code for the robot. During the initial stages of the training, the teams used simulation software to test the robot’s control mechanism.

The final programming codes developed by the participating teams were uploaded to Astrobee during the final stage of the challenge, where the robot carried out the tasks programmed by the students.