The Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Jamal Al-Kaabi, revealed that a team has been formed from the department to follow up all the existing studies of the new “Covid-19” vaccines, and to coordinate with companies to obtain them in the event that they complete all their clinical studies and obtain approval for use, stressing Emphasizing the importance of all eligible people getting the Corona vaccination, to prevent the spread of infection in the community.

He said that the level of immunity rises in people who received the two doses to 90%, noting that the mutation of the “Covid-19” virus did not affect the severity of the disease, but rather the speed of infection spread, as it increased in the mutated strains by up to 70%, on the strain. First.

Al-Kaabi said: “The UAE is the only country that has allowed the emergency use of three types of vaccines, two of which are on the ground, namely: the Chinese company Sinopharm, the Pfizer vaccine, in addition to the (Sputnik) vaccine,” stressing that all vaccines are effective and safe. The aim is to reduce the spread of infection, and to relieve symptoms in the event of infection.

He explained that the mutation of viruses is not new to specialists, and the influenza virus mutates annually, and faster than the “Corona” virus, so triple and quadruple vaccinations are used for influenza, and their vaccinations are modified annually because of this matter, indicating that the mutation that occurred in “Corona” »It resulted in strains, and the basic idea is that there is a specific code for the virus, through which it can enter the human body, and the way to deal with its transmission from one person to another may change by changing the code.

Al-Kaabi said: “The mutation in (Covid-19), so far, does not indicate a change in the severity of the disease, but rather touches the speed of spread, as the speed of infection spread in the mutated strains increased by a rate ranging between 50 and 70% over the first strain, what resulted. An increase in the number of infected people, but the severity of the disease is the same as in the first strain.

He stressed that studies have proven the need for two doses, due to insufficient immunity that the body acquires from a single dose, indicating that cases are monitored, to determine the extent of the need for an additional stimulating dose in the future, although there are no indications so far of the need for this dose in what For the Pfizer vaccine and the Sinopharm vaccine.





