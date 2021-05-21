The teaching union Union of education workers (UTE) challenge Horacio Rodriguez Larreta’s decision to suspend virtual classes between Wednesday and next Friday in light of the new restrictions announced by the national government. The Deputy Secretary of UTE, Eduardo López, assured: “Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the teachers are going to give virtual classes and they will sustain the bond. “

In clear opposition to the measure taken by the Buenos Aires Executive Power, López strongly criticized it and described it as “a lockout, a strike in Larreta to the educational community “, and stated that, like the rest of the country,” you have to teach remotely. ”

“I demand that Larreta open the virtual classes, because we are in a position to do so. That is not lazy, do not do politics, do not leave for Christmas what you can do today, “said López in dialogue with The Uncover Radio.

López called this extreme decision of the Buenos Aires head of government as “a class strike” perpetrated by Larreta, who, the union member pointed out, “he doesn’t want there to be classes”.

“Larreta he wants us to get infected in the presence, ”López emphasized, and insisted that“ the teachers in CABA are going to give classes the same way ”.

In addition, he recalled that “already 15 teachers died from the face-to-face classes “and that” no survey returns them. “And he concluded:” We do not forget this anymore. The dead do not return. There are families destroyed. “

On the morning of this Friday, the Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña justified the decision of the Buenos Aires Government and explained: “Next week there are no classes because there are three working days and we are convinced that presence cannot be replaced due to virtuality, those three days are going to be compensated with presence in the month of December “.

In turn, he recognized that “there will be no magic in these nine days “and that the governments are not looking for” that on the 31st all infections have dropped “, but the intention is” to make it possible to change the trend “of the rise in the contagion curve in the country.

And he assumed: “From the 31st we are convinced that, having changed the trend, we can reopen activities, and the first thing that opens are the classrooms“.

LGP