Who does not remember a teacher from school, institute or university? Ángel Tercero, a chemistry teacher at the “Azarquiel” Secondary Education Institute in Toledo, will be remembered by many of his students. He is 28 years old and has been a teacher for three years. Those who have gone through his classes at the institutes where he has worked –in Torrijos (Toledo), Albacete and Villarrobledo (Albacete) – know well their methods to stimulate students but it has been Lucía, a 2nd year high school student at IES « Azarquiel »who has managed to make his messages of support viral.

“Thank thousand times thank you! For having the pleasure of being your teacher, for seeing your work, your attitude and your interest in the subject. You improve yourself day by day. You are admirable! Never stop believing in yourself! You are worth a lot! It is the comment that Ángel wrote in the corrected exam of Lucia, 17, and that she decided to post on her Twitter asking “more teachers like this, por fi.”

Lucia wants to be a doctor and her teacher included another comment about it in another exam: “It has been an honor working with you and you are going to be a fabulous doctor. Don’t stop believing in it. Help others, keep learning and never forget to stay happy. You deserve the best of the best. Good luck, doctor. “He helps us to continue studying with more energy, to go to his classes with more enthusiasm and we are very grateful to him”, confesses Lucía.

His students assure that Ángel has the same behavior with all of them, also with those who fail, whom he encourages to improve. A former student from a high school where he taught mathematics responded to Lucía’s tweet with the message he sent them before changing schools: «If you have any problem or any doubt in any exercise, send it to me here and I will help you in whatever way I can ».

A “great teacher”, according to Minister Celaá



The vocation that this teacher shows every day has been known to the Minister of Education thanks to Lucía’s tweet. «How important it is that teachers encourage their students to continue learning. Congratulations and many thanks to your wonderful teacher », Isabel Celaá wrote in response to Lucía.

The protagonist of this story, Ángel Tercero, is an interim teacher and also teaches 1st year of Baccalaureate and 3rd year of ESO at the Toledo Institute. “I have always had teachers who have motivated me a lot and, as they have transmitted it to me, I also transmit it to my students,” he explains. “In the higher courses, in which the grade counts so much, I try to see the objective of each student and what they want to be and I try to make each one give the best of himself,” he adds, aware of the proximity of the university for all they.

His working method does not go unnoticed by his colleagues at the IES “Azarquiel”, which has 140 teachers and 2,000 students. “The learning process depends on the motivations and the teachers who motivate have much better results,” says its director, Jesús García Novillo, proud of this intern who is expected to maintain the same enthusiasm and the same commitment to his students with the Over the years.