Sarah Jane Duncan was booked on Wednesday, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Duncan attended the party with her daughter, a student at the school. It was said that when she took a picture with her students, she left her hair down and forgot a blue velvet hair tie in the place.

The students noticed that the hair tie was too heavy, so they opened it and found the white powder.

One of them thought the substance was a drug, so he gave it to another teacher, who informed the school principal and his deputy.

Police were called to the school where a field test of the white powder was performed and the result was positive for methamphetamine.

The cleaners at the party indicated that Duncan was “frantically” searching for the hair tie, but she commented on this by saying that she had actually removed the hair tie from her hair to take a photo, but it was a different hair tie.

Methamphetamine is a powerful stimulant that affects the central nervous system and may cause addiction.