It may sound cliché to many, but there are many teachers who denounce the low level of the educational system and its students. This is reflected, for example, in the PISA reports of recent years, which demonstrate the low performance of Spanish students in key areas such as mathematics and reading comprehension.

This panorama generates concern among educators, who point to structural flaws in the system as the main cause. One of these professionals is the teacher and content creator on TikTok, @LauriMathTeacher, who through his account has shared his concern about the educational level of his first-year Baccalaureate students in science.

The teacher begins by explaining that, after correcting her class’s final exams, about half of the students did not pass, and some even obtained zeros. “We’ve been giving stuff for three months and they don’t know anything,” he laments. This result led her to reflect on the students’ previous training, which she considers insufficient to face the demands of the Baccalaureate.

According to @LauriMathTeacher, the problem stems from a system that prioritizes course promotion over actual learning. He states that many students pass the course with failed subjects, which leaves important gaps. “They get to the fourth year of ESO without having any idea about mathematics,” he points out.









The teacher criticizes that educational policies focus on statistics rather than real results. According to his analysis, “the important thing now is that they pass, because that is what looks good on the lists.” This generates, he says, a chain of students who advance without having acquired the necessary knowledge, a dynamic that he defines as “catastrophic.”

“It happens in all subjects”

But the problem is not limited to mathematics. Laura mentions that her colleagues in other areas, such as language, report serious failures in essential skills such as reading, writing and speaking.

Given this scenario, the teacher admits feeling pressured to lower the level of her classes and adapt to the generalized poor performance. “Every year that passes, we have to lower the level because, if not, they won’t pass,” he explains. For her, this dynamic perpetuates a vicious circle in which students progress without adequate preparation, with a direct impact on their future.

Despite everything, @LauriMathTeacher also reflects on her own role as a teacher. Although he considers that the system has a greater responsibility, he admits that poor results generate self-criticism. “It makes you feel a little like a failure.”he confesses. However, he highlights that students with a good foundation and effort manage to achieve good results, which reinforces his conviction that the problem is not in the present, but in the shortcomings accumulated over the years.