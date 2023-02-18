Although the teachers can be demanding, sometimes they also bring out their humor and irony with the students. In addition to teaching them the subjects of the educational system, many try to impart transversal and useful knowledge and lessons for daily life, with more traditional methods or other surprising and humorous ones that also make students smile. Twitter user @twdelacandy was the latest to share what her geography teacher came up with for them.

“Our geography teacher has left wanting the folder in class knowing that we were going to look at it in case the exam was there and we found this,” he explained on the social network, along with a photograph of the supposed exam that the students found. The class belongs to the 2nd year of Bachiller and, surely to try to better prepare for the test, the students wanted to find out if they could discover the questions before having to answer them. However, they got a surprise when they opened the folder and found a whole troll from their teacher.

What at first seemed like a normal exam, soon turned out to be a most original joke with an implicit lesson. The wording of the first question was quite normal, since it was necessary to express the geographical meaning of some terms and identify concepts, but the options no longer had anything to do with geography. In the different sections a message was read with a lot of sarcasm: «My dear 2 bach wants to take advantage. Did you really think that he was not going to stay with you? Ha ha ha”.

The second question, although it seemed that it was going to be a clue about the exams, was actually something more than the joke addressed to the students: “I like you, but for that reason I must prepare you for tomorrow,” the teacher stated. , assuring that “if I give you everything done, I am not teaching you anything”. In this sense, he tried to give them a lesson in honesty, since as he continued the text he laughed because “the strongest thing about this is that you keep reading, instead of running out to find me and give me the folder like good students”.

In short, he wanted to leave one last message for them to remember before trying to take advantage of someone: “You should start studying instead of trying to take advantage of the mistakes of honest people.” With this act, the professor has won the favor of many Twitter users, since the publication has almost one and a half million visits and more than 36,000 ‘likes’, as well as all kinds of comments such as “what a boss” and responses recounting similar experiences.