An English teacher at the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEM) suffered an episode of sexist violence on Wednesday when she was teaching a virtual class. In the audio of the aggression, broadcast by his students on social networks to ask for help, the screams, blows and insults of a man are heard and the teacher cry and beg to be allowed to finish the class. The State Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an ex officio investigation folder for family violence and is investigating what happened to provide advice and protection to the teacher in case she wants to proceed legally.

The brutal attack took place in the middle of a class at the high school 5 Ángel María Garibay Kintana, which belongs to UAEM, in which the students were without the cameras but with the microphones turned on. At one point in the session, a man’s voice is heard asking the teacher: “My computer doesn’t feel like it, you fucking mother, you screwed the fucking mouse on me.” After a silence of a few seconds, a knock is heard and the teacher cry and shout: “Wait for me, let me cut the class, I’m going to cut the class, you heard, you heard.” The audio, which lasts one minute, continues with the sound of new blows and insults and the teacher’s pleas: “Let me just let you know.” After a new void, one of the students asks the teacher if she is okay.

The Autonomous University of the State of Mexico has confirmed that the teacher is well and that psychological support is being provided. In addition, the institution, which has initiated the protocol against gender violence, has stated in a statement “His rejection of acts of violence that threatened the dignity, autonomy and integrity” of the teacher. The Human Rights Commission of the State of Mexico has also initiated an ex officio investigation and has requested precautionary measures for the university professor. The teacher has chosen not to communicate her identity to preserve her safety.

At the doors of the center where the teacher teaches, flowers and dozens of purple posters have appeared in solidarity with the teacher: “Teacher, you are not alone, complain”, “If they touch one, we all respond.” The students, who organized a protest against the aggression, recalled that many femicides begin with these episodes of sexist violence at home.

In Mexico, 10 women are murdered every day and more than 80% say they have ever been a victim of gender-based violence, according to a survey by the National Institute of Statistics. Nine out of 10 of those who suffer abuse do not report it. With the arrival of the pandemic and social distancing measures, many women found themselves locked up at home with their assailants. During these months, calls for help to the 911 emergency number have skyrocketed. Only so far in 2021, 38,316 of these calls have been made, according to official sources.

