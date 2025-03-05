Bárbara is a professor at the University of Alcalá who has become very viral in X, old Twitter, having shared An image of the slate of his class with a beautiful message from his studentswhich also included a petition.

On the board, written with chalk, you could read: “We want Barbara and Celia. The best teachers”adding a huge red heart in the middle. But also, to the “group A”, which is how the students signed, They made a fun proposal: “10 General, right?”

The teacher could not help photographing the surprise and publishing it with an answer. “I love you too, group A, In love Total with you. But The 10 general … is not going to be“Bárbara replied, in a humorous key and with a blue heart.

In the comments section of the Post You could read messages, surely their students, insisting on achieving their goal. “Joo, but general approved yes, right?” They influenced. However, They also demonstrated the love they have: “We adore you.”