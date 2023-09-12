A Tennessee elementary school teacher who raped a 12-year-old boy and molested several others was arrested in the United States. About it reports Law and Crime.

38-year-old Alyssa McCommon, who worked as an English teacher in the city of Covington, was put on trial. The woman was accused of inviting a young schoolboy home in 2021 and having sex with him. After the investigation began, it became clear that there were many more victims of the teacher’s actions.

“Numerous minor victims stated that the former teacher McCommon established friendly relations with them by playing video games, and later continued to communicate through instant messengers and social networks. She sent them nude photos of herself and asked them to have sexual relations with her,” the Covington Police Department said in a statement.

Related materials:

Because McCommon targeted children, law enforcement has not released all the details of the case. It is known that the woman worked as a fifth-grade teacher, and her harassment of students occurred outside of school. The investigation into her began on August 24 after a statement from one of her parents. Moreover, McCommon herself is the mother of two children.

The investigation is currently ongoing. The woman posted bail of $25,000 and left jail. Her lawyers said she completely denies the charges. How writes New York Post, the first court hearing will take place on October 13. If the former teacher is found guilty on all counts, she could face up to 25 years in prison.

Earlier it was reported that a high school teacher from the American state of Nebraska had sex with a 17-year-old student several times and received two years in prison.