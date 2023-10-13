A teacher was stabbed to death this Friday at the Gambetta public institute in the municipality of Arras (40,000 inhabitants), in the north of France. Another teacher and a maintenance worker have been injured. The case is being investigated as a terrorist attack.

The attacker, who has been arrested, uttered the phrase “Allahu akbar” at the time of the events, according to the BFMTV network. The same media has indicated that it was a man in his twenties, of Chechen origin and booked by the authorities for Islamist radicalization. Some sources indicate that he was a former student at the high school.

The President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, will travel to Arras in the early afternoon, the Elysee Palace has reported. In a speech Thursday following the massacre of Israelis at the hands of the Palestinian group Hamas over the weekend, Macron called for the nation’s unity.

“Let us remember all the serious crises we have gone through together, let us remember how we have responded as a bloc, every time, against terrorism,” Macron said. “It is this shield of unity that will protect us from all overflows, all drifts, all hatred.”

French authorities have mobilized in recent days amid fears that the war in the Middle East will cause tensions in France. This is the third country in the world with the largest Jewish population (after Israel and the United States) and one of the Western countries with the largest Muslim population.

A hundred anti-Semitic acts

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The Government has recorded a hundred anti-Semitic acts since the weekend, none of them extremely serious, but enough to reinforce caution and surveillance in educational centers and Jewish places of worship. The anti-Semitic attacks at a school in Toulouse in 2012 or against a Jewish supermarket in January 2015 live on in memory.

The Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation for murder, attempted murder and association of criminals in relation to a terrorist act. Law enforcement has also detained the attacker’s brother.

In images broadcast on television, you can see the school yard and the perpetrator of the crime attacking people who were trying to stop him, one of them with a chair. The attacker is wearing a ponytail, a gray jacket, dark pants and white sneakers.

The Gambetta-Carnot high school is public and secular. It is not yet clear whether the aggression is directly related to the war in Israel and Gaza.

The murder of a professor in Arras occurs three days before commemorating the third anniversary of the beheading of Professor Samuel Paty by an Islamist. The aggressor was also of Chechen origin.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.