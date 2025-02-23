Each teacher has their own teaching methods, developed from their classroom experience and adjusted according to what has best worked with their students. What for some can be very useful, for others it may not be so much, and even question its effectiveness.

On this subject, Mathematics Professor Albert Vives, known in social networks as @Vivimathteacher. This teacher is dedicated to sharing in Tiktok and other platforms his experiences in the classroom. In one of his most recent videos, he has indicated several teaching practices that are frequently used, but do not convince him as a teacher.

Teaching practices that do not convince him

The first aspect it mentions is a practice that has always caused frustration in students: remove points from the note “to try more.” He puts as an example the case of a student who, instead of obtaining a seven, ends with a six under the argument that this will motivate him to strive more next time.

The second point that criticizes is the habit of teaching reading directly from a Presentation with slides. Vives admits that it is a very widespread practice at all educational levels, but that it is extremely boring and not very effective. As explained, students quickly disconnect when the teacher simply reads the content of the PowerPoint.









The third aspect that addresses is the tendency of many teachers to put much more difficult recovery exams than the final exams. Vives considers that this is not only unfair, but also counterproductive, since the student who failed to overcome the first test. He acknowledges that it is difficult to design an exam with exactly the same difficulty, since many variables influence, but insists that it is evident when a recovery test is considerably more complicated than the initial one.

However, he also clarifies that he is not in favor of putting easier recoveries to guarantee automatic approved. According to Vives, the second chance should be exactly the same in difficulty as the first, since the objective is to measure if the student has learned the content, not to give away a rating.