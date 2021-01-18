The former president of the Community of Madrid Cristina Cifuentes arrives this Monday at the Provincial Court. David Fernandez / EFE

The Provincial Court of Madrid has held this Monday the first session of the trial of the former president of the Community of Madrid Cristina Cifuentes (held the position from 2015 to 2018), who faces a request from the prosecutor for three years and three months in prison for him master’s case. The public prosecutor accuses the former leader of the PP of being the inducer of the falsification of the act that proves that he had finished and defended his master’s degree project (TFM). As soon as the hearing began, one of the teachers involved, Cecilia Rosado, also accused, has confirmed in court that she produced that document after the scandal broke out and after receiving continuous pressure from her hierarchical superior, Professor Enrique Álvarez Conde, and a advisor to the Community of Madrid, María Teresa Feito.

“In the calls that Feito makes me in the morning [del 21 de de marzo, cuando estalla el escándalo], the first thing it tells me is that the TFM has to appear. Then he changes and says: ‘You have to do the work.’ In one of them he tells me to look for a bibliography on the title of the work that Álvarez Conde had given him, “Rosado said this Monday, before telling that he then went on to demand that he create a record of the TFM and that it be send: “Feito tells me: ‘If you don’t send it to me, Cifuentes is going to kill you and the rector.”

Cifuentes, also charged in the Punic case, is thus facing her first pending account after resigning in April 2018 when, in the midst of the scandal, a video was released where she is held by a supermarket security agent for allegedly stealing two cans of cream in 2011. The Provincial Court of Madrid has set four sessions for the oral hearing – on January 18, 22, 25 and 29 -, where the Prosecutor’s Office requests three years and three months in prison for the former leader of the PP for inducing the falsification of a record that accredited the defense of his Master’s Thesis of the postgraduate studies that he carried out at the Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid. On the other hand, the University raises this request for a sentence of up to four years in prison.

During the trial, María Teresa Feito and Cecilia Rosado also sit on the bench. Enrique Álvarez Conde, the professor who directed the master’s degree and the epicenter of the plot, who came to be prosecuted, died in mid-2019. The public prosecutor requests three years and three months in prison for the former Cifuentes adviser; and 21 months for the URJC teacher.

The trial could be followed by streaming Through a YouTube channel enabled by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) in view of the high incidence of covid-19 cases in the basic health area where the Provincial Court of Madrid is located.