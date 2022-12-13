He would sit his students on his lap to pretend to tickle them. Or she would approach them from behind when they were sitting at their desks and pretend that she hugged them. In this way, a sexagenarian teacher from Vélez-Málaga touched the girls in their private parts. The victims were less than ten years old.

The Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) has just ratified the conviction of a teacher as responsible for four crimes of continuous abuse of four minors under 16 years of age. In this way, it has dismissed the appeal filed by the defendant’s defense with respect to the sentence handed down in the first instance by the Provincial Court of Malaga.

These abuses occurred at the Las Naciones public school between 2016 and 2019, from the time the victims entered the third year of primary school to the sixth grade. They were all between 8 and 9 years old when they began to be touched.

As described in the section on proven facts of the resolution, the teacher addressed the girls with sexual expressions or asked them not to have a boyfriend. He pretended to tickle them, both when he sat them on his lap and when he hugged them, to touch them. He also gave the victims gifts or gave them test answers in order to “bend the will” of the victims to satisfy their libidinous desires.

Consequently, the students suffered anxiety disorders, nervousness, discomfort, since they did not want to go to school. Some symptoms that manifested themselves more seriously in the case of one of them, who suffered from sleeping difficulties and trichotillomania problems (hair loss by not controlling the impulse to pull and twist it until it comes off).

It was precisely this last victim who ended up uncovering the teacher by telling his parents about the situation he was experiencing in the class, after which his mother went to the police station to denounce the accused. The man was detained by the National Police and the authority ordered his admission to prison in November 2019.

Complaints to the Management



As stated in the resolution, previously, in the month of December 2018, the mothers of some students went to speak with the director of the center, to whom they came to state that this teacher “had been having an excessively affectionate attitude towards the girls and discriminatory treatment of boys.

The minutes of that meeting were not drawn up, but the complaints of the parents were transmitted to the accused, before which the defendant said that he would not continue with the displays of affection. Months later, in May 2019, two mothers spoke again with the head of the center about the teacher’s conduct.

On this occasion it was agreed to speak again with the teacher, to be aware of his attitudes and to inform the Inspection Service. However, it was decided that the change of him as class tutor was not appropriate. Other mothers from the same center also expressed themselves in favor of the teacher, believing that the excessively loving treatment of some girls was nothing more than a hoax.

It was the complaint of one of the victims before the National Police that gave rise to the investigation of the corresponding report and this case. In the trial, as the Andalusian Court points out, the victims recounted both the abuses they suffered and those they witnessed with respect to their companions.

With all this, in addition to confirming the sentence of 16 years in prison for the teacher, the TSJA ratifies the special disqualification for any profession or trade, whether paid or not that involves regular and direct contact with minors, for 28 years; the probation measure of seven years after serving the prison sentence; and to compensate three of the minors with 10,000 euros each; and with 15,000 euros to the fourth. The Junta de Andalucía is subsidiarily responsible for this amount.