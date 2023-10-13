A teacher has died and two other people have been seriously injured when they were stabbed this Friday in a high school in northern France, by a 20-year-old man of Chechen origin booked by the French Police for his radicalism. The events took place at around 11:00 at the Gambetta-Carnot public institute in the center of Arras. At the moment, the reasons for the attack are unknown, but, according to witnesses, the attacker shouted “Allah Akhbar” (Allah is the greatest). Several people tried to defend themselves from the suspect with the help of a chair and arrest him, according to videos posted on social networks.

The attacker, identified as Mohammed Mogouchkov, was arrested shortly after the events, as confirmed by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on social networks. A brother has also been arrested, according to the French press. At the moment, it is unknown if his family member is involved in the attack. Another brother of Mohammed was arrested in 2019 as part of an investigation into a foiled attack and is imprisoned in France for advocating terrorism.

The attacker, who was born in Russia, is a former student of the Gambetta-Carnot high school, according to the BFMTV network. The young man appeared in the “S file”, of people likely to represent a danger to the security of the State due to their radicalization. Mogouchkov arrived in France in 2008 with his parents and his three brothers, all of Russian nationality. His father was quickly expelled. The rest of the family requested asylum, but was denied in the summer of 2022. According to France Télévisions, all of them should have already left the country, but since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the Paris authorities have not carried out expulsions to Russia.

“Almost three years after the murder (of teacher) Samuel Paty, once again a school is hit by the barbarity of Islamist terrorism,” said the president, Emmanuel Macron, after meeting with the teachers of the Arras institute. The head of the Elysée described what happened as a “savage” and “cowardly” murder and urged citizens to “make a common front” and “not give in to terror or allow ourselves to be divided.” «The school is at the heart of this fight against obscurantism. “Let us remain united and standing,” he added.

The French head of state paid tribute to the deceased professor and the two wounded, because, by confronting the aggressor, “they undoubtedly saved many lives.” He also thanked the quick intervention of the agents, who detained the attacker, avoiding an even greater tragedy.

Macron also announced that the Police prevented another attack from taking place this Friday in another French region, without specifying the location. A man, known to the police for his radicalization, was arrested in Limay, on the outskirts of Paris, when he left a prayer room near an institute, local press announced. At the time of his arrest, the man, 24 years old and of French nationality, was carrying a kitchen knife. At the moment, the anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office has not taken charge of the investigation of this case.

The fatal victim of this Friday’s attack is a teacher from the institute. The other two injured are a security agent, who is in a state of absolute emergency, and another teacher, who is in a state of relative emergency. After the attack, the alarm sounded at the center and the students locked themselves in their classes or the gym to protect themselves, following the security protocols of schools in France. No students were injured in the knife attack.

Martin Dousseau, a philosophy teacher at the institute where the attack took place, explained to the AFP agency that there were moments of panic in the center when the staff and minors saw the armed attacker. According to this teacher, the suspect was looking for a history teacher, as he himself told him.

The National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office quickly took over the investigation for “murder in relation to a terrorist organization, attempted murder in relation to a terrorist company and association of terrorist criminals.”

Murder of Samuel Paty



The head of Education, Gabriel Attal, has asked schools throughout the country to reinforce their security “without delay.” The National Police has asked citizens not to spread photos or videos of the attack on social networks to “facilitate their work and out of respect for the victims.” The attack comes hours after Macron’s address to the nation, in which he expressed his solidarity with Israel following the Hamas terrorist attack last weekend.

The French educational system is once again dressed in mourning. The attack takes place three days before the third anniversary of the murder of Samuel Paty is commemorated, the teacher beheaded on October 16, 2020 by a jihadist terrorist for having taught his students the controversial cartoons of Muhammad in class.

His murderer, Abdullakh Aznorov, was shot dead by police in the suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, on the outskirts of Paris, where the victim taught at a secondary school. Aznorov, an 18-year-old Russian refugee of Chechen origin, was not a student at Paty nor did he study at that educational institution. He had heard about the teacher on social media.