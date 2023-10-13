Friday, October 13, 2023, 12:15



Updated 12:36h.

One person has died and two more have been seriously injured after a knife attack at a school in northern Paris. The deceased is a teacher at the Gambetta Institute in Arras (Pas-de-Calais). The author was arrested by the Police, as confirmed by the Ministry of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin.

The motivations for the attack are still unknown. However, witnesses to what happened claim that the author uttered Islamist screams during his incursion into the high school. In the courtyard he confronted some students, who tried to stop him with a chair. Other sources indicate that the now arrested person, who is 20 years old, is a former student at the educational center. And, apparently, his brother has also been captured by the Security Forces.

“We were leaving class to go to the cafeteria when we saw the guy with two knives attacking the teacher,” a student told local media. They immediately asked them to take shelter. “We didn’t understand much, we ran and the other companions went back upstairs,” he continued. . Students were confined to their classes.

