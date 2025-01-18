An elementary school teacher in New Jersey (USA) allegedly had a son with one of her former students, aged 13, who lived with her for several years, and was discovered when the teenager’s father She noticed the resemblance between her son and the baby on social media.

Laura Caron, a fifth grade teacher (fifth grade in Spain), is accused of sexually assaulting her former student when they lived together in her house between 2016 and 2020, she revealed on Wednesday. Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and collect The New York Post.

Caron, 34, met his victim when she was teaching him and his brother in fifth grade at elementary school. Middle Township in southern New Jersey.

The boy, born in 2005, and his family They had a close relationship with their former teacher. and her parents allowed their sons and daughter to sleep at Caron’s house a couple of nights a week. The three brothers lived permanently with Caron between 2016 and 2020, sharing a room.

During that time, Caron allegedly had “inappropriate sexual relations” with her former student and then became pregnant. She gave birth to the child in 2019. The student’s father He noticed the striking resemblance between Caron’s sonhe and his son in a Facebook post in December 2024.

The boy’s sister told prosecutors she remembered going to sleep with her brother in the same room, but woke up to find him sleeping in Caron’s bed. The girl claimed that Caron He started sleeping with his brother when he was 11 years old.

Investigators discovered that the teen’s sister had once seen LAura Caron sexually assaulting to his brother while he was sleeping.

The teenage victim, who is now between 19 and 20 years old, revealed to investigators the sexual relationship with Laura Caron and that he was the father of his former teacher’s son. The two had stayed in touch until his father made the December Facebook post.

New Jersey police arrested Caron at his home last Wednesday and accused her of aggravated sexual assaultsexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

She is detained in Cape May County Correctional Facility no bail until initial court appearance.