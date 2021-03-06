A court in the Irkutsk region arrested a taxi driver who dragged a police officer behind a car, according to website of the regional administration of the RF IC.

The 29-year-old native of Kyrgyzstan is charged under Part 2 of Art. 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (use of violence dangerous to life or health against a government official).

In early March, law enforcement agencies learned that a taxi driver was selling alcohol, taking orders for the delivery of alcohol through the carrier’s mobile application. During the arrest, the man tried to escape by clutching the policeman’s hand with the glass of the car. A police officer was injured.

Earlier it was reported that the taxi driver demanded 17 thousand rubles. for a trip between Sheremetyevo terminals. The police began to check on this fact.